Demario Davis and Saints Agree on Contract Extension

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday for their first win of the season and during the game, sideline reporter Erin Andrews broke the news that Saints linebacker Demario Davis signed a contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, a National Insider for the NFL Network, the Saints and Davis came to an agreement on a three-year contract extension worth $27M with $18.35M in guaranteed money.

So, within a couple of days, Mickey Loomis and Saints brass have locked up two of their main pieces, one on offense in dynamic running back Alvin Kamara, and now All-Pro LB Demario Davis.

This is year three for the veteran (31 years-old) linebacker and in 2019 he had a career year by making his first, first-team All-Pro with an INT, 111 total tackles, four sacks, eleven tackles for loss, and nine QB hits.

As the Saints embark on yet another season in which they have Super Bowl expectations they'll be looking for more of the same from Davis to lead their defense.

After one game, the defense looked good and Davis had six tackles to go along with a sack.

It's really incredible what the New Orleans brass has been able to do with being able to re-sign so many key players finding money from who knows where. I know some of us feel a little bit nervous about when the other shoe may drop but for now, LET IT RIDE.

