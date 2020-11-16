Demario Davis and Family Get Great News About Young Daughter

While Demario Davis' teammate Drew Brees received tough news on Monday, Davis' family received some absolutely incredible news about his daughter Carly-Faith Davis.

His daughter is one, adorable, and now officially cancer-free.

Earlier this year, Carly-Faith had been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer of the eye called Retinoblastoma according to TMZ Sports.

What is Retinoblastoma? According to the Mayo Clinic, it's "cancer that begins in the retina — the sensitive lining on the inside of your eye. Retinoblastoma most commonly affects young children, but can rarely occur in adults."

Sometimes you just never know what hand you're going to be dealt and it's difficult that she had to deal with that at such a young age as she now has a prosthetic eye.

Demario seemed to bring the excitement on Twitter when it comes to his beautiful little girl:

She definitely gets that hype and strong energy from her papa for sure.

Super happy for the Davis family, it can be so difficult dealing with illness in a family especially when it's cancer and such a young beautiful soul like Carly-Faith.

Davis talked with TMZ Sports about the situation and had this to say...

"I'm a person that just never try to take anything for granted and to know what she's been through, even to the point of having to lose her eye, but her body is free of cancer, we're able to use her story and bring awareness to a lot of families that probably wouldn't of known about it if it wasn't for us going through it."

That's what it's all about, sharing her story and making others aware of this rare form of cancer that occurs mainly in children so others can look out for the signs and catch it early. Catching things early with cancer especially is always so important.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook