Delivery Person Attempts to Transport Fridge Alone, Doesn’t End Well [VIDEO]

Wait for it.

One guy thought that he could deliver a refrigerator into a house without any assistance and he was quickly reminded that he should have waited for help.

Things seem to be going well as the man walks across a slick driveway, but as soon as he releases the dolly that is when things go downhill.

The appliance is not strapped to the dolly and as soon as the man in the video lets go of the dolly, gravity seems to kick-in.

I know he had some explaining to do after this, but I hope that he didn't lose his job after this mishap.

And you thought you had a rough day---Ouch!