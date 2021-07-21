Jackson State coach Deion Sanders took exception to being referred to as "Deion" during media day for SWAC coaches and athletes.

When one reporter called him only by his first name, "Primetime" corrected him, then the reporter again called him "Deion" again, At that point, Sanders got up and walked away from the interview.

But before all of that transpired, Coach Sanders told the reporter that he would never refer to Nick Saban as "Nick" and the reporter said that he would.

To catch up on this very bizarre exchange, check out the video below.

Sanders would later address this incident from the virtual media day on Twitter and here is what he had to say about the incident above.

Since Coach Sanders posted his response, here's what others have had to say about the incident at media day and Sanders' response.