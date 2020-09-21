Deion Sanders to Coach Jackson St.

One of the best NFL cornerbacks of all-time, not to mention one of the most polarizing personalities, is set to become the new head football coach at Jackson St.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who also had a few successful years as a Major League Baseball player, announced on Sunday that he will become the new head coach at the SWAC school.

Currently serving as the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, Sanders will finish out the season there before beginning preparations for Jackson State's season, which has been pushed to the spring by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sanders replaces John Hendrick, who went 6-9 overall and 5-5 in the SWAC East. Jackson State's most recent winning season came in 2013.

For the 53-year old Sanders, this will mark his first coaching job in the collegiate ranks.

A native of Fort Myers, Florida, Sanders was a two-time All-American at Florida St. (1997 & 1998) and won the Jim Thorpe Award, representing the nation's top defensive back in 1988.

Sanders was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

The 5th-overall selection in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, Sanders played five seasons for the Falcons (1989-1993), prior to playing one for the San Francisco 49ers (1994), five for the Dallas Cowboys (1995-1999), one for the Washington Redskins (2000), and two for the Baltimore Ravens (2001-2002).

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, Sanders ended his 14-year career with 53 interceptions and 22 total touchdowns, while being selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.

Also a former MLB player, Sanders was an outfielder for the New York Yankees (1989-1990), Atlanta Braves (1991-1994), Cincinnati Reds (1994-1995, 1997, 2001), and San Francisco Giants (1995).

Sanders finished as a .263 hitter, to go along with 39 home runs, 168 runs batted in, 186 stolen bases.