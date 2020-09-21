Deion Sanders Shows Up For Coaching Introduction With Police Escort [VIDEO]

They don't call him "Primetime" for nothing.

Former NFL star Deion Sanders is now the head coach of Jackson State and he showed up in style. Prior to his formal introduction at the university, Sanders and his family arrived in an SUV that came with a police escort and a marching band.

But did you really expect anything different? Sanders has always been know to "show off" and his work and success allow for that.

But a police escort? Has any other coach in the history of sports ever arrived like what you are about to see? I ask because I don't think so.

Talk about making a first impression on your first day on the job!

Congratulations, Deion. We'll be watching.