DeAndre Hopkins Deletes Tweet About Retiring Due To NFL’s COVID Outbreak Rules

Star NFL wide-receiver and Arizona Cardinal, DeAndre Hopkins, posted and deleted a Tweet today that has many on social media talking. In the Tweet, Hopkins alluded to a potential retirement from the NFL in the wake of their recent memo regarding vaccinations.

Before @DeAndrewHopkins made a Twitter post that has since been deleted, he started out with a one-worded Tweet that is still on his page.

Hopkins followed up this post with another Tweet that is no longer on his page. See the post by @BleacherReport via Twitter with DeAndre Hopkins now deleted Tweet included.

Why is DeAndrew Hopkins talking about retiring from the NFL?

Hopkins was referring to the league-wide memo sent out by the NFL today regarding COVID outbreaks. The memo includes stipulations that differ when outbreaks stem from vaccinated versus non-vaccinated individuals within a given organization.

Since deleting the Twitter post you see above, Hopkins has gone back to Twitter to post the following.

@GarysheffieldJr had thoughts on the constitutional issue with the NFL's new protocols and Hopkins acknowledged the post.

He also left a message that seemingly backtracks on the idea of retiring which you can see below.

Internet Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins

While some have supported Hopkins' now-deleted post, others on social media have had a lot to say.

Many others online believe the decision on vaccination should be left up to Hopkins.

With the NFL laying down the law on COVID outbreaks, we will see if any other big-name players in the league voice their displeasure with the latest memo in the days that lead up to the pre-season.