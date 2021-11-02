For the second straight week, a New Orleans high school football team has had to forfeit several games due to violating player eligibility rules.

De La Salle has been informed by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) that it must forfeit multiple wins for a rules violation.

The team must forfeit the first six games of the season, a stretch that included four wins.

The reason for the forfeits? A player eligibility issue. However, the school obviously disagrees.

“The student in question completed all eligibility requirements by all relevant deadlines as evidenced by a variety of school documents,” De La Salle school president Paul Kelly said in a written statement. “We have already filed an emergency appeal with the LHSAA and will continue to work through all available appellate processes of the LHSAA.”

Coach Graham Jarrott said the school learned of the ruling this past Friday.

The forfeits leave De La Salle with an overall record of 1-6 and 1-1 in District 11-3A.

The forfeit losses are now listed on the LHSAA website with a 2-0 final score. Those forfeitures included negated non-district wins against Lake Charles College Prep, Scotlandville and L.B. Landry along with a district win over Haynes Academy.

De La Salle has been one of the top programs in Division II recently. They've advanced to that division's state championship game in three of the past four seasons.

Last year, they lost to STM in the state title game.

The unofficial Division II power ratings on the Geaux Preps website list De La Salle as the No. 11 seed right now.

As you may recall, last week, Brother Martin was hit with similar sanctions. The Crusaders were forced to forfeit five wins and were previously undefeated on the year. They now sit at 2-5 overall on the season.