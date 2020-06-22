Davis Bertans Plans To Sit Out NBA’s Resumption in Orlando

As positive coronavirus cases pick up in Florida, Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will not be traveling to Orlando early next month with his teammates to prepare for the NBA's restart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

He is the first NBA player to announce he will not participate in Orlando.

Bertans, 27, appears to be making a financial decision.

He's in the final year of his contract, and his stock has never been higher.

Bertans is a legit MIP (Most Improved Player) candidate, setting career-highs this season in Washington in points (15.9) and minutes played (29.3). He's also shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc.

He's also recovered from two ACL injuries in his career.

Of the 22 teams scheduled to participate in the NBA's season resumption next month, the Wizards have the worst record (24-40).