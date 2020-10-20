The 2020 World Series is set to kick-off tonight as the Los Angeles Dodgers are making their third appearance in the last four years and the Tampa Bay Rays are making their first trip since 2008.

The last time the Dodgers won was in 1988 and the Rays have never won it all. Los Angeles lost in 2017 to the Houston Astros and in 2018 they lost to the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay made their lone appearance against the Philadelphia Phillies and lost in five games.

Once again, Tampa will be up against a big market team which makes them a constant underdog. Time and time again the Rays seem to put themselves right in the mix and this trip to the fall classic shouldn't surprise anyone.

Let's take a look at the tale of the tape between the small market (Rays) and big market (Dodgers) teams.

PAYROLL

Dodgers:

-$107.9M (2nd in Baseball) 43 wins-$2.51M/win

Top Three Highest-Paid Players:

1. Mookie Betts (OF), $32M

2. Clayton Kershaw (SP), $31M

3. Justin Turner (3B), $20M

Rays:

-$28.29M (28th in Baseball) 40 wins-707K/win

Top Three Highest-Paid Players:

1. Charlie Morton (SP), $15M

2. Kevin Kiermaier (OF), $10M

3. Blake Snell (SP), $7M

2020 MLB PLAYOFFS

Dodgers:

Top Hitters

1. Mookie Betts: .311 BA, 10 R, 6 Doubles, 5 RBIs

2. Corey Seager: .298 BA, 13 R, 4 Doubles, 6 Homeruns, 15 RBIs

3. Cody Bellinger: .250 BA, 5 R, 2 Triples, 3 Homeruns, 10 RBIs

Starters

1. Walker Buehler: 4 Starts, 19 IP, 1 Quality Start/Win, 1.89 ERA, 11 BB, 29 K

2. Clayton Kershaw: 3 Starts, 19 IP, 2 Quality Starts/Wins, 3.32 ERA, 2 BB, 23 K

3. Dustin May: 3 Starts, 7.2 IP, 1 Win, 2.35 ERA, 6 BB, 10 K

Relievers

1. Julio Urias: 4 Appearance (1 Start), 16 IP, 4 Wins, 0.56 3 BB, 16 K (I would expect him to start in the WS at least one game)

2. Blake Treinen: 8 Appearances, 8.2 IP, 1 Win, 3 Holds, 4.15 ERA, 0 BB, 5 K

3. Kenley Jansen: 6 Appearances, 5.1 IP, 2 Saves, 1 Hold, 3.38 ERA, 1 BB, 6 K

Rays

Top Hitters

1. Randy Aozarena: .382 BA, 14 R, 3 Doubles, 7 Homeruns, 10 RBIs

2. Manuel Margot: .256 BA, 7 R, 5 Homeruns, 11 RBIs

3. Mike Zunino: .216 BA, 4 R, 4 Homeruns, 8 RBIs

Top Starters

1. Blake Snell: 4 Starts, 19.2 IP, 0 Quality Starts, 2 Wins, 3.20 ERA, 10 BB, 19 K

2. Tyler Glasnow: 4 Starts, 19.1 IP, 1 Quality Starts, 2 Wins, 4.66 ERA, 8 BB, 25 K

3. Charlie Morton: 3 Starts, 15.2 IP, 0 Quality Starts, 3 Wins, 0.57 ERA, 4 BB, 17 K

Relievers

1. Nick Anderson: 7 Appearances, 11.2 IP, 1 Save, 3 Holds, 4.63 ERA, 3 BB, 6 K

2. Diego Castillo: 7 Appearances, 8.1 IP, 2 Saves/Holds, 1.08 ERA, 5 BB, 10 K

3. Peter Fairbanks: 6 Appearances, 8.1 IP, 3 Saves, 2 Holds, 2.16 ERA, 4 BB, 13 K

This is going to be a very interesting match-up. I think for the Dodgers manager Dave Roberts needs to trust his starting pitchers a little bit, not tax his bullpen too much, and both need to keep the ball in the yard. The hitters are more talented than the Rays and they have to hit to their talent.

For Tampa Bay, they're going to need to prove that they can win games without hitting homeruns or just keep hitting homeruns, simple I know. They need to rely on their pitchers to try and hold this talented LA lineup down along with playing good defense.

Dodgers in six.

