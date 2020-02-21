Da’Veawn Armstead Offered By UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have their sights set on a prep football standout from the Baton Rouge area.

Da'Veawn Armstead, a safety from Central High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana shared on social media on Thursday that he has been offered a scholarship by Louisiana.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Armstead is currently a junior and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Armstead has also reportedly been offered by such schools as ULM, Memphis, and Purdue.