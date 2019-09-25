Dates Set For UL/Tulane Baseball In 2020

For the fifth consecutive year, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play a home-and-home baseball series with the Tulane Green Wave next season.

Tulane announced its 2020 regular seasons schedule on Tuesday, with Louisiana twice on the slate, including non-conference match-ups in both early February and early April.

The Cajuns will host the Green Wave on Wednesday, February 19, before returning the visit to New Orleans on Wednesday, April 1.