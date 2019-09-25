Dates Set For UL/Tulane Baseball In 2020
For the fifth consecutive year, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will play a home-and-home baseball series with the Tulane Green Wave next season.
Tulane announced its 2020 regular seasons schedule on Tuesday, with Louisiana twice on the slate, including non-conference match-ups in both early February and early April.
The Cajuns will host the Green Wave on Wednesday, February 19, before returning the visit to New Orleans on Wednesday, April 1.
Tulane leads the all-time series between the two schools, 20-19, but UL has won 7 of the last 10 meetings, including triumphs in 4 of the last 5 games.