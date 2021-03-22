Darth Vader Tribute To Drew Brees on Bayou St. John is Golden

You know the people in New Orleans are just a little different. They’re not afraid to show off their very unique creativity. As a matter of fact, the more unique it is, the better. On Sunday, a Saints fan paid tribute to Drew Brees in a special way. And boy did it get some attention. The Saints fan was dressed as Darth Vader in his boat on Bayou St. John. Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” was blaring and if that didn’t get enough attention, there were flashing lights behind him. The boat had a sign that read “Thanx Drew”.

Justin Lundgren shared a video on his Facebook page with a caption that read, “I like to take walks along the Bayou. The ducks, the drunks, the runners, the readers. It’s life affirming. And then sometimes you get a little taste of New Orleans weirdness that makes you go “where the hell am I?” This guy is missing Drew Brees a lot. Who Dat!”

Justin Lundren shared the video with Nola.com.

If you can't see the video, click here.

It’s hard to imagine the Saints without Drew Brees and he will definitely be missed. There have been so many tributes for Brees as the Who Dat fans say farewell to our quarterback. I have to say, this is one of the most unique tributes I’ve seen so far.