By the time linebacker Darrin Smith signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2000, he had already been a part of great championship teams.

As the only football player to win two National Championships in college (at Miami) and two Super Bowls in the NFL (with the Cowboys), Smith utilized his football skills with his academic skills to excel in the league for a dozen years.

After losing his father at a young age, and growing up in a rough part of Miami, Darrin focused on football and school growing up, leaning on a mentor from the "Big Brothers Big Sisters of America" program.

I caught up with Smith on my show this morning, as he shared wisdom from his life journey, time in the NFL, the 2000 Saints team, giving back to the community, and much more.