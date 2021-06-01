DareDevil Luke Aikins’ 25,000 Foot Jump from Plane With No Parachute [VIDEO]

There is an amazing video that has resurfaced and is making its way around social media of the most incredible freefall from an airplane in the history of mankind. Imagine jumping out of a plane at 25,000 feet with no parachute and walking away from it all in perfect condition. Daredevil Luke Aikins did it in July of 2016 and the shocking video is available for all who didn't see the live television event.

In a live broadcast called, Stride Gum Presents Heaven Sent Luke Aikins, Aikins, 42 at the time, broke a personal record and is now in the Guinness World Book of Records for the highest jump from a plane without the use of a parachute.

Aikins and three other skydivers jumped out of a plane traveling at an altitude of 25,000 feet. One was along to grab the discarded oxygen mask that Aikins has to get rid of at 18,000 feet, one had smoke canisters so everyone could see where they were in the sky and the last parachutist had a camera.

The plan was for Aikins to jump out of the plane without a parachute while using an oxygen mask, discard the mask at 18,000 feet, flip in the air turning his back to the ground and continue to freefall all the way to the ground where a relatively small 100-foot square net awaited his arrival. Since the jump was on live television, there was a 5-second delay in case things didn't go as planned.

YouTube Screenshot, Jeff Bowron

The Screen Actors Guild requested Aikins wear a parachute whether he used it or not, especially since the jump was going to be on live TV. Aikins refused. He said wearing a parachute would not be possible as he had to flip in midair and hit the net on his back. A parachute would get in the way. After a discussion about the matter, the network and Screen Actors Guild agreed to let him do it without wearing a parachute or sing suit.

YouTube Screenshot, Jeff Bowron

Prior to the real jump, Aikins and his team encountered a few problems, but on the day of the actual televised jump...everything was flawless.

Luke Aikins Amazing Jump from 25,000 Feet