Northside Lafayette: stand up.

Dustin Poirier took Lafayette, LA worldwide last night when he stunned Conor McGregor in the second round of their match at UFC 257. While the moment was the biggest in Poirier's career by a mile, another Lafayette native was just as excited for the win.

As a matter of fact, former UFC heavyweight (and light heavyweight) champion Daniel Cormier was ALL of us last night when 'The Diamond' put McGregor on his back.

Media outlets covering the fight also took notice of Cormier's excitement.

Cormier continued to pump up his fellow Lafayette brother in an interview with ESPN recapping UFC 257.

He also recapped the win on the MMA Crazy YouTube channel.

A great night for Lafayette, and an even bigger win for Dustin Poirier and his family. Get home safe, Diamond!