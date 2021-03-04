Dana White Wants To Move The UFC To Texas Since Re-Opening – Eyes On Houston

New reports by UFC insiders show that Commissioner Dana White is open to holding upcoming events in Texas with the state recently announcing that it will be reopening 100%. White has contacted Texas Governor Abbott and while Dallas may not be a possibility, Houston is a top choice for the UFC per White.

Check out Twitter posts from @arielhelwani below for the details.

With Dana White setting his sights on a departure from Abu Dhabi, where the UFC has held all of its events since the pandemic began, he eyes Houston, TX as a destination for his organization's triumphant return to the States.

Of course, Texas recently announced that it would be ending the state mask mandate that has been in effect as well as opening up its state 100%. This creates an opportunity for sports organizations to begin allowing more fans at their events, with restrictions being removed by Governor Abbott.

Just weeks away from UFC 260 now, White is obviously prepared to make the major move to Texas to hold his event if he can get the green-light.

This does leave a dream scenario open for Acadiana-area fans of the Lafayette Legend, Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier. With Poirier recently divulging in an interview that he would ideally like to fight some time this summer, could it be possible that a short three-hour drive West on I-10 to HTX could give fans of his a chance to see the epic trilogy fight vs. Conor McGregor in person???

It would be really exciting if the UFC started hosting its events in Texas for fans to attend and enjoy in the coming months, but all of this wishful thinking from White could be short-lived if the Texas Governor can't give the organization a solid option on a market where this sized event could happen.

The coming weeks will be interesting for both the state of Texas and the UFC, as they both continue to operate amidst a world recovering from a pandemic.