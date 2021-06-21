Damon Youngblood Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep standout from The Lonestar State to their 2022 college football signing class.

Damon Youngblood, who currently attends McKinney High School, located in McKinney, Texas, shared on social media on Sunday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A 5-foot-11, 180-pound athlete, Youngblood is reportedly projected as a defensive back at the collegiate level.

Scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022, Youngblood has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arkansas St., Army, Air Force, Colorado St., North Texas, Liberty, New Mexico, Rice, Tulane, Utah St., Dartmouth, and Furman.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.