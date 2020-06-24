Dallas Cowboys Player Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Rolls Up on Bears [VIDEO]

Nope.

Watch as Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who now plays for the Dallas Cowboys, rolls up on a bear and her cub in a parking lot.

The star player was rolling through a parking lot when he came up on the bears and his reaction was what mine would be---He got out of there FAST!

Not only did Clinton-Dix escape quickly, so too did the bears! And if you want to make a quick joke here, this new Dallas Cowboy did once play for the Chicago Bears.

Luckily no one was injured here, but I am sure he proceeded with caution when it came to retrieving his scooter.

And as a Cowboys fan, I like the speed I saw on display here by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.