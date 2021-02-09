Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Spotted in Gas Station Buying Wine [PHOTO]

Jerry has always been a man of the people.

A Kansas City Chiefs fan posted a photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones buying wine in a gas station.

Yes, the billionaire owner apparently made a quick stop for wine while in Prosper, Tx and he didn't seem to mind that the wine was coming from a gas station.

Look, Jerry likes to party and he loves to entertain, so where was Jerry heading that he needed a few bottles of wine? Well, it just so happens that the gas station where Jerry was spotted is located in the same town where his unsigned quarterback lives.

Some on Twitter have suggested that Jerry may have been getting wine prior to a visit with Dak Prescott, but I don't know if that is accurate. I do know that Jerry was thirsty and if it meant getting his fix from a gas station---so be it.

I love it.