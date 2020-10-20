I can relate.

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football and most Cowboys fans have seen enough.

Sure, Dallas has a lot of big injuries to deal with this year, but their performance on Monday night was totally embarrassing.

One Dallas fan took his anger and disgust out on his television towards the end of the game. As you will see in the video below, the man throws a beer at his television, punches it, throws it to the ground, then SHOOTS it.

Look, I was pretty HOT last night too, but never did it come across my mind to do this. But like this guy, I too have had enough of the "circus" surrounding the Dallas Cowboys.

I think I know what this guy may want for Christmas this year and it is not a new Dallas Cowboys jersey!