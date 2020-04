He's got good hands.

Watch as Cee Dee Lamb, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, takes his phone from his girlfriend after finding out that he had been selected by the Cowboys.

We have no idea why she went for the phone, but apparently the newest Dallas Cowboy did not want to share his phone with her.

If you ever questioned the hands of Cee Dee Lamb, you can rest assured, he's got hands!!

#NotToday