Dakota Mitchell Commits to LSU Football

The LSU Tigers will apparently be adding a defensive prep standout from the state of Florida to one of their future recruiting classes.

Dakota Mitchell, a safety from Winter Park High School in Winter Park, Florida, shared on social media on Thursday that he has committed to LSU.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Mitchell, ranked as a 3-star prospect by 247Sports, is currently a junior, and is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Mitchell was also reportedly offered by such schools as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, and Florida.