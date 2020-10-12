Dak Precott Suffers Major Injury

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a horrific injury in the Cowboys' 37-24 win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon.

The injury occurred on a 9-yard run while being tackled by Giants defensive back Logan Ryan with 6:33 in the third quarter, and it quickly brought a hush to the AT&T Stadium crowd, teammates and opponents alike.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that required surgery Sunday night.

The 27-year old Prescott was taken off the field, with his right leg in an air cast, on a cart.

Recovery time for Prescott's injury in uncertain, but he is certain to miss the remainder of the season, with the normal recovery timetable being four to six months.

Former Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Andy Dalton now steps into that role for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are currently 2-3 on the 2020 NFL season.

A native of Sulphur, Louisiana, who attended Haughton High School, located in Haughton, Louisiana, Prescott has completed 1521-of-22 passes this season for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns.

After attending college at Mississippi St., Prescott was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Prescott, who is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season, has served as the starting quarterback of the Cowboys since his rookie season.

Over parts of five seasons in the NFL, Prescott has thrown for 17, 634 yards and 106 touchdowns.

There's no question this is a serious injury, but one that we wish Prescott quick and complete recovery from.