Daily Exercises to Reduce Anxiety and Release Stress

As anxiety and stress builds up daily inside of us during this coronavirus pandemic, it's important that we find ways to reduce and release those feelings.

"I know that life and the uncertainty has been difficult lately. One positive thing that I have been able to take away from all of the stress and the chaos of life right now is an appreciation that life has slowed down and I have been able to take in moments that, with a busy schedule, I would usually let pass by," says Hannah Comeaux, a Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist.

BELOW are three things you can do DAILY to reduce anxiety and release stress:

Find a quiet and comfortable place to settle in for 5 minutes and close your eyes.

Take 3 deep breathes in and out. Releasing the stress and worry from the day as you exhale.

Think of 3 things you are grateful for today. Even if it’s the simplest of things.

"This is part of taking in the moment," says Hannah Comeaux. "Appreciate it before it passes. Let’s all try to find time throughout the day to be present and cultivate peace and thanksgiving."

I sat down with her to discuss this issue. We also spoke about the importance of getting enough sleep at night.

"Quality sleep is very important to your mental and physical health," says Hannah Comeaux. "If you are not getting the rest you need, it can lower your immune system."

You can listen to our discussion by CLICKING BELOW: