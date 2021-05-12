Dad of Saints Superfan Jarrius Robertson Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison

The father of Saints superfan Jarrius "JJ" Robertson was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday.

Jordy Robertson, 37, admitted to stealing money from a GoFundMe account that was supposed to pay for his son's medical expenses. He also pleaded guilty to federal drug charges.

Additionally, Robertson was ordered to pay $116,216 in restitution to people who made donations.

Robertson is the father of Jarrius Robertson, whose enthusiasm for his beloved Saints and unbridled optimism while fighting a rare liver disease captured the hearts of fans and team members.

Amid the publicity, which even included an appearance at the ESPYs, Jordy Robertson established a charity to raise money for his son's illness. But prosecutors said that the child's expenses were covered by Medicaid and the hospital.

Prosecutors also said that Jordy Robertson continued to raise money through its "It Takes Lives to Save Lives" charity, supposedly to raise awareness about organ transplants for children. Instead, he used the money for himself.

Investigators say more than $97,000 was deposited into Robertson's personal account while he managed the "It Takes Lives to Save Lives" foundation.

Robertson pleaded guilty to wire fraud and drug trafficking charges back in 2019.

"Mr. Robertson's criminal activities showed a blatant disregard for the generosity of others," U.S. Attorney Duane Evans said in a statement Tuesday.

Jarrius Robertson, who was 17 at the time his father entered his plea in 2019, has never been implicated in any wrongdoing.