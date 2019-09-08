Crying Texas Kid Became An Instant Meme After His Longhorns Lost To LSU

Football is back and we may have already hit peak meme levels.

Late in the fourth quarter of the LSU-Texas game, it was apparent that the game was falling out of reach for the Longhorns. As LSU QB Joe Burrow delivered an absolute dagger that was taken to the house by Jordan Jefferson, it was like someone let the air out of the stadium.

Famous Texas fan Matthew McConaughey definitely mouthed an F-bomb on live television, but the star of the Longhorns meltdown was definitely the Crying Texas Kid.

I'm not sure what his real name is, but we'll just go with Crying Texas Kid because this dude had one of the ugliest cry faces and the ESPN camera person who found it was not wasting any opportunity of getting this visual distress on national television.

Almost instantly our listeners on the Hot 107.9 Facebook Page flooded the comments with memes and we were literally in tears over some of these.

I'm sure it's only a matter of time until Crying Texas Kid is identified and properly enshrined in the Sports Internet Meme Hall of Fame.