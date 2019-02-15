Cruise Ship Crashes Into Dock [Video]

About a month ago I was in the Port of San Juan Puerto Rico. I can tell you from first-hand experience it's a busy port with a lot of cruise ships. I even remarked to my wife about the "hell of a parking job" the ship pilots and captains do in bringing these floating buildings alongside the docks for passengers to disembark.

Well, one pilot or captain or both are going to have some explaining to do after the Norwegian Cruise Lines vessel Epic had an epic fail in the Port of San Juan.

There were no injuries reported in the incident. Cruise line officials blamed the incident on "prevailing winds" which I can tell you blow pretty strong in San Juan. To make matters worse, the Epic wasn't even supposed to be in San Juan at the time of the incident. The vessel was scheduled to be travelling to the British Virgin Islands but a mechanical problem forced a change in itinerary.