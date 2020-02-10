Crowley’s Rue Family Featured in New ‘Foosball’ Documentary [Video]

When it comes to foosball, one family from Crowley is among the best players in the world.

The Rue family are so good in fact, they're known as "the first family of foosball" and are featured in a new documentary called "Foosballers". "Foosballers" follows several professional foosball players as they prepare and compete in the Tornado World Championships according to theadvertiser.com.

Tuesday, February 11th, the Crowley Cinema IV will host a screening of the documentary at 7 pm.

In 2015, Terry, his wife Keisha and daughter Sullivan each won foosball world titles.

From theadvertiser.com -

"In 2019, Terry helped the men's team take gold at the ITSF World Cup in Spain, and Keisha and Sullivan helped the women's team win its first-ever gold.

Sullivan at 16 also took bronze in both mixed doubles and women's singles."

"Foosball" is available for Pre-Order on iTunes now HERE.

For more information, head over to footballersmovie.com.