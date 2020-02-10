Crowley Girl Is the Biggest KISS Fan

A local girl is the biggest KISS fan. Elliot Jean Viator, 11 years old, has a true love for KISS. She would love nothing more than for her story to reach the band so when they come to CAJUNDOME she can tell them in person. For a recent school project, she had the time of her life becoming Stanley Eisen, better known as Paul Stanley. She has loved KISS since she was 6 years old and had anticipated this school project since the beginning of her 5th-grade year. St. Michael School in Crowley, Louisiana has an annual 5th-grade project where they turn the school library into a Living Museum. The students researched people from an assigned state, wrote a short biography about them and selected costumes to wear for the museum. Luckily, Elliot was assigned New York and she had a chance to share her love of KISS with her classmates. When a visitor to the museum pressed a button located by the American figure, the person came to life right in front of their eyes. It was a wonderful interactive history lesson that the students enjoyed.

You’re probably thinking that her parents introduced her to the band. But, that is not the case. It all began when she was watching an episode of Scooby-Doo with her older brother. In the episode, KISS performed “Shout it Out Loud” at a Halloween party. She was immediately hooked. That song and “Rock and Roll All Night” were the only two KISS songs that her parents knew at the time, but their daughter, Elliot, was about to teach introduce them to all of their songs as her passion for the band grew.

Elliot’s mom, Leah, said on Saturday night, July 25th, they had plans to go to dinner and bowling as a family. But, that was the night of the movie theater shooting so they changed their plans to stay home. Naturally, the kids were disappointed so Leah came up with the idea to dress like KISS with full makeup and perform. Elliot was 6 at that time, her brother Jack was 10, and younger brother Jude was 4. That was all it took to become a regular occurrence in their house for family night. Elliot began researching the band and their music, writing about them in her school journals and talking about them with her friends. Most of her friends didn’t really care for KISS as she did, but they participated for her.

She loves all of the band members equally. Even the original members. She’s made it a point to dress as each of them and knows a little bit about all of the members. She also loves them even when they aren’t in character. Because of her excitement and enthusiasm for them, she has made her entire family KISS fans. Some of her friends are now fans too.

When KISS announced their show The Last Kiss: The Farewell Tour in 2018, her friend gave Elliot and her family tickets to the New Orleans concert as a Christmas gift. Elliot isn’t like most girls her age. When she’s excited, she doesn’t scream, jump up and down, or say much. Instead, she is very reserved, holds her emotions in check, and takes it all in. Her mom, Leah, said she could tell she was in awe at the concert. She said it was a memory of a lifetime. Naturally, as soon as the announcement was made that they were coming to the Cajundome in March, they immediately purchased tickets for their family.

Elliot, you ROCK girl.