While many fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide congregated in the streets to celebrate another National Championship on Monday night, one guy elected to dress as Forrest Gump and run through Tuscaloosa to celebrate the victory.

Of course, if you're a fan of the movie Forrest Gump, you know that the character in the movie played for Bama, thus that is why this guy dressed as the iconic character.

I don't know where the guy in the video was going, but he "was running."

Alabama defeated Ohio St. Monday night in Miami to capture the 2020-21 NCAA football National Championship.