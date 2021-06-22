Things got real weird for one neighborhood in California Tuesday when 40 cows escaped a slaughterhouse and began stampeding through a nearby neighborhood, essentially taking over for hours trying to evade capture.

WDSU News Via Facebook Screen Cap

Pico Rivera, California police turned cattle rangers Tuesday (06/23/21) after 40 cows escaped a local slaughterhouse and made a run for it through a nearby residential neighborhood.

Authorities tell CBS News the cattle escaped through a gate that was accidentally left open at the Manning Beef Company.

At first, it seems pretty funny to see these cows racing through the streets. Then, things start getting real as property begins to get damaged and people and animals start getting hurt.

KTLA 5 Via YouTube

KTLA 5 Via YouTube

CBS News Los Angeles reports the whole ordeal began around 7:30 p.m. Deputies attempting to herd around 30 of the cattle in a residential cul-de-sac, but the cows were not going down that easy and started scattering through yards and streets.

That's when residents were warned to stay inside of their homes.

From losangeles.cbslocal.com -

One cow was shot and killed by deputies after it charged at a family of four, knocking some of them to the ground, the sheriff’s department said. The family was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Another man was injured after he was knocked to the ground by one of the cows.

CBS News Via YouTube

Eventually, officers got some help as area ranchers showed up to help corral the cattle and get them back to the Manning Meatpacking Plant. As of early Wednesday morning, 38 of the cows had been captured safely, leaving one of the cows still unaccounted for.

CBS News Via YouTube

