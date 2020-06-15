Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Tests Positive for COVID-19

One of the NFL's top running backs has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Elliott, who is said to be doing well, is one of seven Cowboys and Houston Texans players to test positive for the virus, with the names of the others not being named due to privacy laws.

The 24-year old Elliott is a three-time Pro Bowl selection (2016, 2018, & 2019), and a two-time NFL rushing yardage leader (2016 & 2018).

Last season, Elliott rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Over four career seasons in the NFL, Elliott has rushed for 5,405 yards and 40 scores.