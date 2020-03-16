Cowboys Put Franchise Tag on Dak Prescott

While the goal is still to sign Dak Prescott to a long term extension, the Dallas Cowboys have put the franchise tag on the Cowboys' quarterback in a story on ESPN.com.

The two sides have until July 15th to work out a new deal. If none is reached, the quarterback will play under the tag and the two sides could do the same for the following season.

With the exclusive tag, Prescott is not permitted to talk to other teams. He is the sixth quarterback ever to receive the exclusive tag.