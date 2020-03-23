ESPN.com is reporting Dallas Cowboys' defensive end Randy Gregory has applied for reinstatement to the NFL.

He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in February of last year for recurring issues involving substance abuse. Those issues date back to the 2015 scouring combine. He was picked in the second round by the Cowboys, but has been suspended four times for failed or missed tests.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, players can no longer be disciplined for marijuana use, something that Gregory has admitted is the main issue. But since he was suspended under the old policy, he would have to be reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

He last played in 2018 when he recorded 6.5 sacks in 14 games. He has played in only 28 games in his career.