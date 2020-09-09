COVID Surge Forces Postponement of Louisiana Tech v. Baylor

Is this going to be the exception or is this going to be the rule for what we will call College Football 2020? Sports fans have got to be wondering just how many college football games will meet the same fate as the September 12th scheduled affair between Baylor University and Louisiana Tech.

The teams were set to begin their seasons this Saturday with a game in Waco Texas. However, a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases among the Louisiana Tech football family has resulted in the postponement of that contest.

Tommy McClelland, Director of Athletics for Louisiana Tech blames some of the surge of new COVID-19 cases on Hurricane Laura.

With 95 percent of our city losing power for days – even up to a week in many areas – our student-athletes were forced to find places to stay and some even had family from south Louisiana that came northward to stay with them. So many things that we were able to control for the month of August became out of our control, and I think the numbers prove that it took its toll.

McClelland's comments were chronicled in a prepared statement released by Louisiana Tech and reported by KATC television. Louisiana Tech reported that 38 players on the team had tested positive following tests over the weekend.

The two teams hope to make up the game later in the season. Those who currently hold tickets for the game are encouraged to hang on to them as they will likely be good for the makeup game once it has been scheduled.

