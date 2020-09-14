Couple Takes Rock/Paper/Scissors to the Next Level

CAUTION: I laughed until my face hurt for this one.

With the addition of flour, coffee, and a few condiments, this couple takes playing Rock, Paper, Scissors to the next level.

What a great spin to what otherwise would be a boring game after just one round. And the giggles from the couple show how much fun they are having together.

Now, before you try this at home, I would make certain that you leave the Louisiana Hot Sauce in the pantry and, instead of flour, I might try powdered sugar.

Relationship goal? You bet!