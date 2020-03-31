Country Stars Tribute Joe Diffie With Their Favorite Songs [VIDEO]
We're still heartbroken by the news that country music legend Joe Diffie passed away on Sunday, March 29, due to complications from COVID-19. I, like a lot of people, have been listening non stop to his music, and some of my favorite Diffie songs have a new meaning today. Several of our country music artists are paying tribute to Joe on social media, and I thought I would include a few of my favorites below. RIP Joe, you were one of a kind.
Thompson Square
Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts
Riley Green
Saddened to hear about the passing of @officialjoediffie . He was a huge influence on myself and many others. He will always be a legend in country music. Y’all be safe out there. #joediffie #countrymusic #johndeeregreen #rip A post shared by Riley Green (@rileyduckman) on