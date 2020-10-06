Could UL Football Game Be Moved? Ragin’ Cajun Athletics Statement on Hurricane Delta

As Hurricane Delta strengthens in the gulf, Louisiana Ragin' Cajun athletics has released the following statement.

"The Department of Athletics is monitoring Hurricane Delta and the potential for adverse weather conditions in our area. The department will provide an update, if necessary, if it is determined that home contests for our football, soccer and volleyball programs will be impacted."

UL's statement is what you would expect.

LSU has said something similar, and their scheduled home game versus Missouri this Saturday may get moved to Columbia depending on Hurricane Delta.

Louisiana's football has already dealt with schedule changes this week.

Originally scheduled to play tomorrow night against Appalachian State, the game was postponed until the first weekend in December due to a COVID outbreak at App State.

As a result, Louisiana's home football game against Coastal Carolina was moved up one week from October 17th to this Saturday, October 10th.

Could it be moved again?

It depends on Hurricane Delta.

Like the University, we'll all be monitoring it.