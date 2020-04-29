‘Coronavirus, Explained’ Netflix Docuseries is a Must Watch

Everyone is just unsure. Unsure about so many things in regards to the coronavirus. We just listen to the news, follow the guidelines we are given, and look for things to watch on television. Netflix and Vox have partnered for a special docuseries that explains everything about the coronavirus.

Coronavirus, Explained delves into the coronavirus pandemic and gives a solid overview. It will give you an explanation for a lot of the terms you are hearing and will break everything down. In the first episode, they give you a history of pandemics leading up to COVID-19. Believe it or not, Vox started working on a docuseries about pandemics about a year ago and that is when many of the interviews for the series were actually done.

Coronavirus, Explained can be seen on Netflix. It premiered on April 26, 2020.