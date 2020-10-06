Cornavirus Christmas Tree Ornaments – Yay or Nay?

It’s no surprise that there are Halloween costumes that are coronavirus related. But what about Christmas? It looks like that is already covered with coronavirus themed Christmas ornaments and decorations. After all, if you had to sum up 2020 in one word it would be coronavirus. So how many COVID-19 Christmas trees do you think we will see this year? Between Amazon, Etsy, and brands like Old World Christmas, there are plenty of options for pandemic-related Christmas ornaments for you to decorate your tree this year. The problem is, can you get some? They are apparently selling out online.

Amazon

Old World Christmas has every kind of Christmas ornament you can think of. Literally. According to their page, they release about 150 new glass designs each year. It’s no surprise they jumped on the pandemic theme.

You will find decorations like a toilet paper roll, a bottle of hand sanitizer, and a Santa Claus wearing a mask.

On Amazon.com, you can get customizable ornaments featuring masks-wearing elves and even Christmas stockings that are loaded with essentials like hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

Amazon

Etsy also joined in on the pandemic-themed decorations. You can find dumpster fire that reads 2020, customized family portraits wearing masks, and dangling red viruses that read “2020 sucked”.

You gotta love the creativity. I guess if you have trouble finding these ornaments in stock, you could always get crafty and make your own. It's the perfect way to commemorate the crappiest year of everyone’s life!