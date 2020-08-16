Cormier-Miocic Go the Distance But Stipe Miocic Wins Trilogy

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The main event in UFC 252 and the trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and local product Daniel Cormier went the distance all five rounds and it was scored 49-46, 49-46, 48-47 unanimous decision with Miocic retaining the heavyweight fight.

After the fight, Cormier was questioned if this was his final fight and mentioned in a post-fight interview that he's only interested in fighting for titles and doesn't believe he'll get another title shot.

The fight was close all the way through but DC got hurt badly at the end of round two. He was able to continue and in round three Stipe held him up against the cage for a good amount of the round which allowed Cormier to rest and recover.

However, at the end of round three Miocic threw a finger to the eye of DC that the referee didn't catch which badly affected him for the remainder of the fight where he couldn't see out of his left eye.

Cormier fought hard to the end but wasn't able to utilize his wrestling background against the much taller Stipe.

If this is in fact DC's final go of it it's been one helluva career finishing 22-3 as one of the most decorated combat athletes of all-time.

Here's a quick clip of DC's interview after the fight via the UFC Twitter:

