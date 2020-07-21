Corey Collier Lists LSU Football In His Final Three

The LSU Tigers are apparently among three college football programs that one of the top prep prospects in The Sunshine State is still considering.

Corey Collier, Jr., who currently attends Miami Palmetto High School, located in Miami, Florida, shared on social media on Monday that LSU is on the list of his final three.

Joining LSU on Collier's list are two schools from his home state, Florida and Miami.

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound safety, Collier is rated as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Collier is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Collier has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Baylor, Clemson, Florida St., Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi St., Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn St., Ole Miss, Oregon, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Purdue, Tennessee, and USC.