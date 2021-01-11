Cordarrelle Patterson Drops F-Bomb on Nickelodeon & Social Media Goes Wild
Nickelodeon experienced many firsts on Sunday.
A first NFL broadcast. A playoff game. A celebratory slime for the winning head coach. A laughably bad "NVP" award. An unexpected expletive.
Late in the first half of the New Orleans Saints 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on a punt.
His reaction was raw. It was also likely the first F-Bomb ever spoken on a Nickelodeon broadcast.
Warning: The video below contains NSFW language.
Social media had fun with this one.
Year one of Nickelodeon's NFL playoff wild card game experience was a rousing success, even with an unexpected F-Bomb.
