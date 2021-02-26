Cooper Rawls Commits to UL Baseball, Last Name Familiar to UL Fans
Right-handed pitcher Cooper Rawls announced on social media he has committed to Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball.
Cooper, currently a sophomore, has been pitching at Tyler Junior College since 2019.
Rawls is the younger brother of Ragin' Cajun softballer Julie Rawls.
He has dreams of throwing a perfect game one day.
Cooper loves music, enjoys playing guitar, and has shared a few acoustic covers on his Twitter timeline.
The 6'1, 205 pounder from Hallsville, Texas has pitched 1 game this season for Tyler JUCO, going 4 innings, striking out 7 batters on his way to a win.
As a freshman in 2019, he started 15 games, going 6-3, sporting a 3.67 ERA in 76.0 inning pitches, fanning 79 batters that season.
