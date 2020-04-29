Contract Details Released for Jameis Winston to the Saints

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We've known for a couple of days now that former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston was going to be signing with the New Orleans Saints. On Wednesday, we finally found out just how much he'll be making with the Saints in 2020.

This is according to ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates on Twitter:

That is some crazy good value for a guy who led the league in passing yards in 2019 (5,109 yards) but also led the league in interceptions as well (30). However, he did throw 33 TDs as well and utilized two incredible weapons on the outside in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

If Drew Brees hangs it up after the 2020 season I believe he will be the QB of the future for the New Orleans Saints. Winston is a guy who has a ton of talent but just hasn't found the right situation and there are not many better situations than playing football for the offensive genius that is Sean Payton.

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook