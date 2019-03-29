Contract Details For New Saints TE Jared Cook

Veteran tight end Jared Cook seemed just as excited to sign with the New Orleans Saints this week as Saints fans were.

Filling a definitive need for the team, Cook's ball catching skillset from the tight end position should fit in well with New Orleans' offensive schemes and philosophy.

It was reported earlier this week Cook's deal was for 2 years and worth a total of $15 million, with $8 million guaranteed.

How it effects the salary cap has now been revealed.

With a cap figure of only $4 million this year on Cook's deal, the Saints still have over $10 million in cap space, according to the NFLPA.