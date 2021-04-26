Conor McGregor Donates $500k To Boys And Girls Club Of Acadiana

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana has announced that Conor McGregor will be donating $500,000 to impact youth in South Louisiana. The money will assist in their upcoming Summer camp as well as fund activities.

See the Facebook post from Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana below.

Prior to Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor's UFC 257 matchup, McGregor pledged to make a donation to Poirier's Good Fight Foundation. After Poirier called out McGregor for not following through on that promise, McGregor seemingly called off the trilogy match that is set for this summer.

Now, the announcement has come from the Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana that McGregor will be sending a half-a-million dollars to help the youth in South Louisiana as originally promised.

More on the announcement from a Facebook post below.

This money will make a massive impact on children around Acadiana and I know that through all of the smack-talk and hype that is leading up to McGregor and his next fight, Poirier will be ecstatic to hear that his opponent is contributing to his mission of helping children around south Louisiana.

Thank you for your generosity, Mr. McGregor!

