Confusion Clouds Bayou Classic Plans for 2020

There appears to be a disparity in plans for the 2020 Bayou Classic Football Game. The game which annually features Grambling State University and Southern University in a head to head matchup in New Orleans over Thanksgiving Weekend might be affected by the current state of college athletics thanks to COVID-19.

Southern University Athletic Director Roman Banks stated in a S.U. Board of Supervisors meeting that was held this past Saturday that the game would not be played in New Orleans this year and might not be played there in 2021.

Banks told the meeting that the game would either be played at A.W. Mumford Stadium on the Southern University campus, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus, or at Independence Stadium in Shreveport.

Organizers of the Bayou Classic are callings Mr. Banks comments on the change of venue for the game, "premature". In fact, the Bayou Classic Committee and Management Company released a statement that suggested no decision on the location of the game has been made. There will be a meeting in late June where the matter will likely be discussed.

The annual clash between two of the nation's most well know Historically Black Colleges and Universities has been held in New Orleans since 1974. The one exception was in 2005 when the game was moved to Houston because of Hurricane Katrina.