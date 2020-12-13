Company Will Give You $500 to Eat While Watching Football

2020 has been a tough year for all of us. I honestly don't think there's been a whole lot of great news coming out of the last ten months, but that's about to change for football fans.

According to WDSU in New Orleans, Pickswise, which is a sports betting site, is offering the dream job of a lifetime to three lucky football fans. The company wants to make you their official NFL Gameday Guru, and it's a pretty sweet deal if you are 21 or older.

A Pickswise spokesperson told WDSU "We want to give fans the chance to remember what it's like to have the best seat in the house, so we've decided to open up a vacancy that gives some joy back to those selected, but also helps fellow football fans determine the best game-day experience." Sounds awesome, but you only have until Wednesday, December 16th to apply for the gig, so you better hurry if you're interested. You just need to send in a few details about why you should be picked for a study the company is conducting. Let's face it, you're already perfect, right?

The prize consists of $500 cash, $100 in food vouchers, and a really comfy chair, delivered right to your front door, for you to watch your favorite team. All for you to become the newest "official festive game day experience tester." No previous experience is necessary, just someone who loves food, fun, and football!